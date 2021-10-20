‘I’ll fix it’ · TV News

José (Juliano Laham) will revolt when he discovers that Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) was harassing Asenate (Letícia Almeida) in Genesis. The sad revelation will come right after the newlyweds’ first wedding night in Record’s Bible soap opera. “I’ll sort it out,” he’ll threaten.

In the plot, Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) will go over her friend and expose Adurrá’s evil ways to the governor of Egypt. “The vizier of the palace harassed Asenath when she was living there”, recounts the right-hand man of the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo).

The ex-slave will be beside himself. “You couldn’t have kept any of this from me,” he will say to the woman. “I wasn’t hiding, I just didn’t want to spoil our good time with it,” will argue the noblewoman. “I told you to tell”, will defend his friend. “You were wrong, Abumani. You should have told me,” José will retort.

The governor will leave the tent in a hurry. “Where are you going?” the girl will ask, apprehensively. “I’m going to solve this matter and it’s now!”, will promise Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues).

“Please, Joseph, don’t go,” Asenate will plead. “When I get back, we’ll have a conversation”, he will retort to his companion in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

