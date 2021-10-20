‘I’m Fabrício Melgaço’ · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will put Cristina (Leandra Leal) against the wall in Império. After Josué (Roberto Birindelli) overhears the girl’s suspicious conversation, he’ll hypothesize that she might be the Commander’s hidden enemy. Therefore, the almighty will confront his daughter and listen to her outburst. “I am Fabrício Melgaço”, will shoot the young woman in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

in scenes scheduled to go on air from this Wednesday (20) , the businessman will call the heroine of Aguinaldo Silva’s plot for a conversation. “Cristina, do you want revenge on me? Are you Fabrício Melgaço?”, he will question.

Angry, Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) will attack her father. ”You insulted me! Do you really think I can be that horrible person, who’s tried to kill you at least three times?” he’ll roar.

“Let me guess what makes me suspicious: I’m the rejected daughter, prepared from a young age by the despised mother to take revenge on the father, who left them behind in misery and became a millionaire on top… I’m the witch who looks good , but in the end it will be unmasked as the bad guy in the story. I got it right, didn’t I?”, she continues.

Then Cristina will mock and make a false confession. “Well then, okay. I confess… It’s true, I’m Fabrício Melgaço. That’s it, I’m your great enemy, the great villain of this story,” he will say.

José Alfredo will apologize for having accused the young woman and will say that he is sure that she is not the person he is looking for. However, this will not be enough for the girl. “I no longer work at this company. I have nothing to do with you or your family anymore,” she concluded.

Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

