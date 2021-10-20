IMF Announces Gita Gopinath to Resign as Chief Economist in January | Economy

The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath, will leave the institution in January to return to her post at the Department of Economics at Harvard University, the institution announced on Tuesday (19).

Exceptionally, Harvard University had extended Gopinath’s public service leave by one year, which allowed him to serve as the IMF’s chief economist for three years, according to the statement.

Gopinath heads the IMF’s research department, in charge of the quarterly World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Gopinath’s “contribution” was “truly remarkable”. “Its impact on the work of the IMF has been enormous,” he added.

Gopinath, 49, was born and raised in India, before completing his studies in the United States, where he acquired US citizenship.

She made history as the first woman to hold the position of chief economist at the IMF.

“We have benefited enormously from his keen intelligence and deep knowledge of international finance and macroeconomics as we go through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Georgieva said.

Gopinath co-authored the “Pandemic Paper” report on how to end the covid-19 pandemic by setting vaccination goals on a global scale, recalled the IMF.

“This work led to the creation of the Multilateral Working Group, made up of the leaders of the IMF, the World Bank, the WTO and the WHO, to help end the pandemic,” he said.

It also led to the formation of a working group with vaccine manufacturers “to identify trade barriers, supply bottlenecks and accelerate vaccine delivery to low- and lower-middle-income countries.”

Gopinath also contributed to the establishment of a climate change team within the IMF with the aim of analyzing “optimal policies for climate change mitigation”.

The IMF said the search for Gopinath’s successor “will begin shortly”.