In a state of emergency, Ecuadorian cities are taken over by the military

posted on 10/20/2021 06:00



Ecuadorian marines patrol Guayaquil, focus of violence raging the country: decree seeks to reduce homicides and fight drug trafficking – (credit: Fernando Mendez/AFP)

In the first of 60 days that the state of emergency enacted by President Guillermo Lasso, on Monday night, Ecuador dawned with a strong military apparatus in Quito, Guayaquil (southwest) and other cities. The Armed Forces and the National Police carried out joint operations and road and highway roadblocks to try to stop the increase in homicides and fight drug trafficking. Experts admitted to the Correio that the decree that Lasso is “insufficient” and “disproportionate”, and comes as the head of state faces opposition protests, fueled by the scandal known as Pandora Papers – documents indicate that he controlled 14 offshore companies, most in Panama, but closed them when Rafael Correa’s government banned candidates for the Palacio de Carondelet, seat of the Executive, from holding accounts or doing business in tax havens.

Upon receiving US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Quito, Lasso promised the United States that he would respect “democratic” principles during the term of the state of emergency. The head of Washington’s diplomacy, in turn, defended that military operations are “very focused on what they want to obtain and have a finite duration”. “We really appreciate the fact that it convincingly demonstrates that democracy can deliver real results for our people,” Blinken said.

A professor at the Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales, in Quito, Diego Núñez Santamaria stated that the state of emergency is disproportionate to the reason it was instituted. “Drug trafficking is an invisible enemy, and it has been in Ecuador all along. Not for that reason previous governments had enacted this measure. The Constitutional Court will automatically control the decree and, without a shadow of a doubt, will limit its scope”, he explained. “However, I don’t believe it is the right tool to tackle crime. On the contrary, real criminological public policies are needed.” Between January and August of this year, Ecuador recorded 1,427 murders, 55 more than in 2020. On September 29, a clash between drug traffickers linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels left 119 dead at the Penitentiary del Litoral, in Guayaquil .

For Núnez, the decree signed by Lasso has a diversionary character, it tries to shift the focus from the real problems of the country. “There is a serious possibility that the National Assembly (parliament) will dismiss the president because of his involvement in the Pandora Papers scandal,” he warned. “Although crime has increased, limiting citizens’ rights is not a proportional measure to face this situation. In fact, it’s just a smokescreen.”

Risk

Emilio Suárez Salazar, an expert in constitutional law and professor at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito and the Universidad Andina Simón Bolívar (in Quito), explained that the state of exception adopted by Lasso did not establish any limitation of rights. “The president only mobilized the Ecuadorian Armed Forces to control security. We can see a larger police and military apparatus in public areas”, he commented. “The Armed Forces did not receive training to carry out internal security control. Therefore, the utmost care must be taken so that they do not commit excesses.”

Salazar recalls that the Constitutional Court established that the state of emergency must respond to unpredictable circumstances. “Drug trafficking and insecurity have been factors that have been present in Ecuador for many years. I do not consider such circumstances to be strictly enforced in this case. However, the increase in homicides and the fact that narco-trafficking mafias have surpassed the normal capacity of the State and the police are evident.” The constitutionalist bets that militarization is a factor in containing the street protests that have been spreading against Lasso. However, Salazar warns that, if the government does not attack the problems related to insecurity, the state of emergency will prove innocuous. “In these 60 days, Lasso will need to make structural decisions and define clear public policies. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll conclude that everything was just a political measure.”

” Viewpoints

By Diego Nunez Santamaria

“The State can be held responsible”

“The rule is that no rights are limited. Therefore, there is a risk that the military will commit excesses. In principle, the Army and the public administration can only do what the law allows. In theory, they would need to take the flagrante delicto of any offender to the judge. In cases of excesses, the State could be held responsible for violations of rights.” Professor at the Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales (in Quito).

By Emilio Suárez Salazar

“The measure is insufficient”

“I do not consider that the decree of the state of exception is a cosmetic measure, but insufficient. To fight crime, it is not only necessary to reinforce security, but to attack the social causes that cause violence: unemployment, education and lack of access to basic services. Ecuador is facing serious internal commotion, given the increase in homicides.” Professor at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito and the Universidad Andina Simón Bolívar.