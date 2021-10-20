In addition to BBB, Tadeu Schmidt is favorite for Tiago Leifert’s place on The Voice· TV News

After being chosen by Globo to replace Tiago Leifert in Big Brother Brazil, journalist Tadeu Schmidt should also take over The Voice Brasil in 2022. The station wants to keep the journalist on air during the year because of the commercial strategy.

The information was published by journalist Flavio Ricco, from R7, and confirmed by sources from the TV news. Globo has not yet hit the hammer because it is still focused on the production of this year’s edition of the musical dispute, which opens on the 26th and will still have Leifert in charge, with guest appearances by Andre Marques.

The study to place Schmidt in The Voice takes into account, according to the column, the good acceptance of the journalist’s image among the BBB’s sponsors. The idea is to repeat this with the musical attraction.

Next week, Globo will host the Upfront 2022 event, in which it will present programming in all media to the advertising market. One of the main novelties is the arrival of Tadeu Schmidt in Entertainment.

The Voice Brasil has at least three versions confirmed for next year. The first of them is The Voice +, with elderly singers, which debuts in February 2022. The second is The Voice Kids, which will also occupy the afternoons at the end of the first semester. The traditional version, shown in prime time, is the third.

Tadeu Schmidt stays at Fantástico until November 14th. He already participates in meetings with the Big Brother Brazil team. In January 2022, with the change of sector, the presenter will also be released by Globo to carry out commercial actions.