In unanimous decision, STJ confirms the removal of the governor of Tocantins for six months | Tocantins

The individual decision was taken by Minister Mauro Campbell in an investigation into the alleged payment of bribes and obstruction of investigations. “It is a drastic measure, but I recognize that it is very necessary”, said the rapporteur.

Sought by g1, the defense of Mauro Carlesse said he will only manifest himself after having access to the content of the decision.

According to the PF, the searches this Wednesday were part of two complementary operations, which investigate:

payment of bribes related to the health plan of state employees;

obstruction of investigations;

incorporation of diverted public resources.

Governor of Tocantins is suspected of paying bribes and obstructing investigations

According to an investigation by TV Anhanguera, the investigation, which began about two years ago, estimates that around BRL 44 million have been paid as undue advantages. Values ​​may be higher, as the participation of other companies in the scheme is still being investigated.

In the morning, the Federal Police searched Carlesse’s house and the seat of government in Tocantins. Two vehicles belonging to the governor were seized and taken to the PF headquarters in Palmas.

In addition to the governor, state secretaries were also targeted for search and seizure warrants, including Cristiano Sampaio, from the Public Security Secretariat of Tocantins, who was also removed from the position determined by the STJ.

PF investigates Carlesse for payment of undue benefits linked to the health plan

The investigations that resulted in Calesse’s removal are the result of two PF operations, called Éris and Hygea.

The focus of eris it is to dismantle an alleged criminal organization, which would act in the Public Security Secretariat, obstructing investigations and leaking information to the investigated.

THE Hygea it seeks to dismantle a supposed payment scheme for undue benefits related to Plansaúde, the state employees’ health plan.

In a statement, the PF said that, according to the investigations, “the state government improperly removed delegates responsible for anti-corruption investigations as the investigations progressed and expressly mentioned members of the top of the state”.