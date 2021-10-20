Increase in October electricity bill takes Alagoas by surprise; Equatorial talks about the new flag and guides consumers

The increase – in some cases of up to 50% – in the electricity bill this October took several consumers by surprise in Alagoas. There are reports of invoices that went from R$500 to R$700 from one month to the next, from R$200 to R$300, among others. In common, Equatorial’s customers claim that there were no changes in consumption to justify the expressive increases.

Through its press office, Equatorial Alagoas highlighted that with the arrival of the hottest season of the year, there is a natural increase in energy consumption across the country and that small changes in the use of domestic appliances can minimize the impact on the bill of light.

The distributor also reinforced that it is complying with all the new definitions of the Exceptional Rules Chamber for Hydroenergetic Management (CREG), of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), in facing the current scenario. Among them are the Water Scarcity Flag, an additional amount in the tariff that came into effect on September 1, 2021 and continues until April 30, 2022.

Created by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the Water Scarcity Flag corresponds to a charge of R$ 14.20 for the consumption of 100 kWh, replacing the current red flag – in the amount of R$ 9.49 – in order to balance the sector accounts.

Equatorial added that the more than 380 thousand consumers benefited, in Alagoas, by the Electric Energy Social Tariff Program, continue to pay the flag in the amount of R$ 9.49.

consecutive increases

In January of this year, in the yellow flag, the extra energy charge was R$ 1.34 for each 100 kWh consumed. At the end of April, red flag 1 was triggered and the cost rose to R$ 4.16 for every 100 kWh. In May, the red flag 2 raised the value to R$ 6.24, until reaching the R$ 9.49 charged until last month.

In a quick account, you can see that, between January and October of this year alone, the fluctuation in the extra charge, from R$1.34 to R$14.20, represented an increase of almost 1,000%.

Doubts

Equatorial advises customers who have doubts about the value of the electricity bill to contact the Customer Service Center on 0800 082 0196 or go to a closer face-to-face service unit and inform the reading recorded on the meter so that the invoice is analyzed.

“Equatorial emphasizes that it is encouraging people from Alagoas to make conscious use of energy, contributing to the cut in consumption necessary to overcome this atypical situation”, concluded the distributor, also through its press office.

Check out some energy saving tips listed by Equatorial Alagoas:

Electric shower:

– Take shorter showers, up to five minutes;

– Select the warm temperature in summer;

– Opt for showers with gradual electronic temperature regulation.

Air conditioning:

– Do not leave doors and windows open when the air conditioner is in operation;

– Keep filters always clean;

– Reduce as much as possible the time of use of the air conditioner;

– Place curtains on windows in rooms that receive direct sunlight.

Refrigerator:

– Avoid the opening and closing of the refrigerator. Just open it to get what you really need;

– Adjust the internal temperature according to the instruction manual;

– Never put hot food inside the refrigerator;

– Leave space for ventilation at the back of the refrigerator and do not use it to dry clothes;

– Do not line the refrigerator shelves;

– Defrost the refrigerator and check the rubber seals regularly.

Lighting:

– Use natural lighting or economic lamps;

– Turn off lights when leaving a room;

– Paint environments with light colors.

Iron:

– Gather clothes to iron everything at once;

– Sort the clothes by type and start with those that require lower temperature;

– Never leave the iron on while you are doing something else.