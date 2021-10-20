Inflation in Brazil, by the end of 2021, should exceed 83% of countries

Inflation is hitting the entire globe. However, according to a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), in Brazil, the index is much worse. The estimate is that inflation, in 2021, in the country, is higher than 83% of other countries of the world.

Part of the data used by Ibre came from a detailed report made by the International Monetary Fund. Called the “World Economic Outlook”, the survey provided an overview of the global economy and pointed out the challenges that must be faced by many nations.

Higher than in other countries

As pointed out by the IMF and specialists in the area, the devaluation of the Real and the decisions of the government’s economic team led Brazil to the scenario of high prices. Even with an increase in the value of commodities, which theoretically would benefit Brazil, fiscal adjustments and government instability made the balance weigh negatively.

Brazilian inflation is only behind countries like Turkey and Argentina. On the other hand, South Africa, Mexico, Russia, India, the United States and Germany registered lower rates. The data indicate that the speeches of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, are not completely correct.

Guedes downplayed the index situation.

Fuels contribute to high inflation

Recently, Petrobras increased the price of gasoline by 7%. The fuel came from R$ 2.78 from the refinery and started to cost BRL 2.98. At the pumps, the values ​​reached BRL 7 and keep going up. Cooking gas was also readjusted by about 7.2%.

In addition, there is a risk of shortages in the country. The Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) issued an alert directed to Petrobras and also to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The possible scarcity could make inflation increase even more.