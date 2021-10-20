InfoMoney and Fliper announce merger and form im+, new digital platform

SAO PAUL – THE InfoMoney, the largest site specializing in markets, investments and business in Brazil, and Fliper, the country’s first automated investment consolidation platform, announced this Wednesday (20) the merger of their businesses.

The new company, which will be renamed im+ and is part of XP Inc., was created with more than 150 employees of different profiles – journalists, technology professionals, data engineering and marketing, among others. It also already has a series of investments planned for 2022, with the objective of fostering the platform’s evolution and growth.

The first step in the merger is the new im+ app, launched in beta on Wednesday.

According to Karel Luketic, XP Inc. partner responsible for im+ , the merger opens new horizons for XP Inc. to continue in the process of transforming investors’ lives, through a new completely fluid platform experience that will unite quality content , data and technology as its central pillars.

The new platform has significant combined reach potential: o InfoMoney today it has about 18 million monthly accesses, while Fliper has more than 500 thousand users, which together add up to R$ 80 billion in connected assets.

The im+ expects to impact more than 20 million Brazilians through its content and media ecosystem in the first year, seeking to connect more than 2.5 million users on its platform, according to the executive.

Why will the merger benefit the investor?

The new platform will help Brazilians make better financial and investment decisions.

“InfoMoney users will gain a much richer platform. In addition to the quality content that we already offer, we will bring data, comparative tools and a consolidated view of finance and investments. In this way, the audience will have, in the same place, information about what is happening in the markets and a transparent view of the impact of these movements on their portfolios”, says Sergio Gwercman, Chief Content Officer of im+.

In practice, the generation of value from the merger comes precisely from the concept of one stop shop financial, evaluates Renan Georges, one of the founders of Fliper and director of im+.

“This will be the differential of our platform: offering solutions in a single place. We are going to give users the possibility of finding in a single platform the combination of real-time news, expert content, finance and investment management”, he says.

“The platform was already born one step further because at Fliper we were already working with connection technology between institutions, and we anticipated the concept of Open Banking. The idea is to put the user at the center of their financial life, so that, with the help of technology, tools and knowledge, they can make more assertive decisions”, explains Felipe Bonani, one of the founders of Fliper and CTO of im+.

Meet the app

The new app will be free and will be available for smartphones with iOS and Android operating system in its beta version from this Wednesday.

The user will have access to several features in the new application, including: automated finance management (with income and expenses, credit card consolidator, among others), automatic investment consolidation, real-time InfoMoney news and quotes, categorization of personal and investment expenses, asset class allocation, portfolio profitability and equity evolution graph.

New features will be added over the next few months.

“The possibility of centralizing solutions and automating the platform will be differentiating factors for im+. Through data processing, we are going to create a unique and fluid experience, always thinking of our mission to transform the way people consume content and make financial decisions”, says Walter Poladian, one of the founders of Fliper and CPO of im+.

Discover im+: click here to download to your smartphone

Related