Instagram finally lets you post via computer

Instagram announced a big pack of news this Tuesday (19). For starters, the social network revealed that users will finally be able to post photos and short videos directly from their computer, in web browsers. In addition, it is now possible to post through the social network’s desktop app, which can be downloaded on systems such as Windows 11.

After a period of testing, the tool will be released to everyone next Thursday, October 21st. While Facebook offers a similar option through Creator Studio, the cell-free feature can be useful for companies and professional photographers focusing their efforts on Instagram.

It is important to emphasize, however, that there are still limitations. Posts can be made in the Instagram feed with photos and videos of up to one minute. In addition, the creation of Stories and Reels remains exclusive to mobile devices.

Collaborations on Reels

Another big news announced by Instagram is the start of testing the Collabs feature. Available as of today (19), the new role allows two people to co-author a post or video in the Reels tab.

Testing of the Collabs feature begins on Tuesday (19).Source: Instagram/Disclosure

To use the tool, the user just needs to send an invitation to another person in the marking screen. In addition to the followers of both seeing the post, the number of views, likes and comments will be shared.

Functionality can become a “valuable tool” for content creators large and small. In this case, it will facilitate the creation of sponsored posts on the social network.

Reels will get new filters with music effects on October 21st.Source: Instagram/Disclosure

More news on the way

Starting on October 20th, Instagram will start a test targeting pages of non-profit and charitable organizations. By simplifying fundraising, publications will gain a special button for donations.

Finally, Reels will receive new music effects on October 21st. Among the new features are Superbeat filters (special effects synchronized with the beat of the song) and Dynamic Lyrics (3D lyrics that accompany the track).