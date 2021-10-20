Instagram must allow posting of photos and videos from the computer

For those who work with professional photo and video editing, it will be a faster and more efficient way to publish their work. Check out.

A number of changes are being made by Instagram in order to make the social networking platform more dynamic and with more options for the computer use (desktop). The announcement of the updates promoted by the social network was made this Monday (19) and have already started to take effect, mostly, this Thursday (21).

The most important change concerns the ability to post photos and videos directly from the computer. For those who work with professional photo and video editing, it will be a more efficient and faster way to publish their edited work on the computer.

It is noteworthy that the maximum time for the videos will be just a minute. It will also be possible to post through the desktop application, which is available for operating systems such as Windows 11. Among the limitations that are still found in the posts, one of them is that it will still not be possible to publish stories and reels from the computer.

These functions are still limited to cell phones. Only posts in the feed are released. These changes can already be tested this Thursday by Instagram users who frequently use the computer for their edits. Another novelty is the collabs feature, which allows two people to be co-authors of a publication in the Reels tab option.

To do so, the user only needs to send an invitation to the person he intends to insert in the publication’s edition through the marking screen. This tagging allows followers of both to see the post, helping content creators further promote their posts.

This Wednesday (20), Instagram also started testing resources for pages that are linked to charitable organizations and that are not for profit. Within the pages, a button for making donations will be implemented.