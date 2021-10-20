Instagram plans longer Stories and should bring the feature closer to Reels

Instagram would be interested in extending the duration of stories to up to 60 seconds, indicates a feature under development found in the app. Programmer Alessandro Paluzzi unveiled a pop-up window on the platform that warns the user that temporary posts can last up to a minute, without shredding the content into 15-second segments.

It is not yet known when the feature would start to take effect for users of the platform, but it is very likely that Instagram will gradually distribute the feature when it becomes available.

#Instagram is working on longer stories 👀 ℹ️ Videos up to 60 seconds will no longer be broken up into segments. pic.twitter.com/FihDOTymEL — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 19, 2021

According to Instagram, the change could simplify post editing, as it puts a longer video inside a single block, instead of segmented to the end. Therefore, the Stories expansion may just be an adaptation to the livelier trends in Stories publications.

Strong competition with TikTok

In August, TikTok began experimenting with the Stories-style publishing format — temporary, shorter duration and featured in a side tab. At the time, the novelty worked almost as a mix between common publications and temporary posts, but few details about the resource circulated on the web.

Instagram’s leaked feature may be an answer to TikTok’s tests, as it brings Stories and Reels even closer together. What reinforces this theory is that Instagram also considers allowing “like” these ephemeral posts just as it does with regular posts.

In a way, the removal of the “drag up” of Stories can also be the harbinger of more novelties in the format. Likes, longer duration, and vertical gesture navigation (now possible since they don’t conflict with attached links) would make temporary posts very Reels-style, which is perhaps the real Instagram strategy.

