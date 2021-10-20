Instagram to Allow PC Publishing and Collaborative Posts | Social networks

Instagram announced this Tuesday (19), the arrival of new features for content creators. One of the novelties, much awaited by users, is the publication of photos and videos through the computer’s browser. In addition, the social network will allow the creation of collaborative posts between two people. The new function facilitates the famous collabs, since the content will be shown to the followers of both creators, sharing the numbers of likes, views and comments.

The possibility of posting photos and videos of up to one minute on Instagram using the computer will be available from this Thursday (21). Until then, those who wanted to post from the PC had to resort to tricks, the Facebook Creation Studio or paid platforms like Etus and MLabs. With the new feature, users will no longer depend on these alternatives and will even be able to upload images captured with more professional equipment.

The “Collabs” feature, in turn, begins to be released to users from this Tuesday (19th). The tool allows creators, companies and individuals to co-author posts on the feed and on Reels. With the role enabled, you can invite another user to be a contributor to a post. This way, the content will be available to the followers of both creators and will share metrics such as likes, views and comments.

To activate the feature, just start posting a post on the feed or Reels and, on the sharing screen at the end of the process, select the option “tag people.” When you click, you can invite someone to co-author the post by selecting “Invite a collaborator.” It is noteworthy that you can only collaborate with one user at a time, and that the invited account must accept the invitation.

