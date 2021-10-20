Instagram will allow you to create posts with two authors and publish by computer | Technology

Instagram will gain a feature that allows users to post photos and videos together with someone else. The social network will also offer a way to create posts from the computer (see below) .

Named Collabs, the option of photos and videos together will make a post appear on the profiles of two users. The content will share the numbers of likes, views and comments.

The feature can be used on Instagram feed and on Reels. The social network told g1 that it will start being released this week.

To add a co-author to the post, you’ll need to select the “Tag People” option on the sharing screen that appears before posting content to the feed or Reels.

Then the app will show the “Invite a Contributor” button, which will allow you to add another user as the author of the post. The feature allows you to add only one person as a contributor.

The other person will receive notification of the invitation and may accept or decline the request to co-author. If she accepts, the name of the two will be highlighted in the publication, which will reach the followers of both.

Another change that will start to be released by the platform is the option to publish photos and videos from the browser. The update will make the web version more like the app.

For now, Instagram in the browser offers features such as like posts, post comments, watch stories and send messages, but it doesn’t let you create a new post. This option will start to be released for the web version this week.

2 of 3 Instagram will allow you to publish photos and videos via the browser — Photo: Disclosure/Instagram Instagram will allow you to publish photos and videos via the browser — Photo: Disclosure/Instagram

Reels with augmented reality

Instagram will release features that combine music with augmented reality on Reels. With 2D and 3D effects, song lyrics can appear between the foreground and background of a video, for example.

The social network will also offer Superbeat, an augmented reality feature that applies visual edits to the video in time to the music you select. These effects will be released starting this week.