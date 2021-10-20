Integration between Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is inevitable

Many users believe that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp should come together in a single tool. The two social networks and the messenger already have a high level of integration. Facebook and Instagram, for example, share Messenger messages. However, whether integration will expand will only be known by time.

There are rumors that messages used in Messenger now have end-to-end encryption. Therefore, many wonder if this would be an indication that WhatsApp could enter the game. After all, end-to-end encryption is one of the main features of the messenger.

Possibility of integration

The big advantage of unifying the platforms would be to expand the reach among users. It would be easier to contact friends and contacts via a single messaging path. By the way, that’s what Loredana Crisan told The Next Web. She is the vice president of Messaging Experiences at Facebook.

According to the executive, in fact, the integration between Instagram’s DMs and Messenger was the first step. To be more precise, Messenger itself was a separate app from Facebook, until it got the integration.

It would be handy to be able to talk in a single environment, coming from different applications. If one user is on Facebook and another on WhatsApp, it would be useful if they could chat without having to close the app.

path of no return

According to Crisa, integration between all services is inevitable. However, it is very likely that WhatsApp users choose whether or not to interact via networks.

By the way, the controversies about the messenger’s privacy policies are connected with this issue. After all, sharing data across platforms is critical to their integration.

It is undeniable that there is technology and knowledge necessary for integration. However, it is necessary that the public adapt to the idea gradually and have freedom of choice.