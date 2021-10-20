Intel Core i9-12900K consumes 330 Watts overclocked at 5.2 GHz

New Alder Lake-S arrive on November 4th to compete with the Ryzen 9 5950X

Enthusiast Citizen content creator of the Bilibili forum released the first Core i9-12900k Alder Lake-S processor overclocking results that will be officially announced on the 27th and released on the 4th of November. The new Intel processors that will arrive for compete in the same segment as the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X presented impressive consumption of up to 330W at stable 5.2 GHz overclocks.

Alder Lake-S is the Intel’s first desktop processor to use system of hybrid cores, with the cores P Golden Cove, with base clocks of 3.2 GHz, designed for higher performance, and the cores and gracemont, with base clocks of 3GHz, designed for greater computational efficiency.

Credits: WCcftech

Benchmark data showed the P (Golden Cove) cores delivering impressive frequencies up to 5.3GHz while the E (Gracemont) cores reached clocks of up to 3.9 GHz. The P cores also delivered stable clocks of 5GHz on all cores and E cores had stable clocks of 3.7 GHz across all cores.



You CPU-z benchmark results deliver an increment of only 3% single-core and 5% multi-core compared to the default operating settings, but what impressive is that the Core i9-12900K are rated with 125W TDP and even with very low performance gain, overclocked the processor consumption reached 330W, almost the triple the sizing of the dissipation project. Furthermore, the only operating voltages changed were those of the 8 P cores, so the consumption could be even higher if there was an increase in the voltage of the efficiency cores.

In this way, maybe it’s not that simple to achieve really worthwhile overclocks on the new Alder Lake-S depending on your operation results in actual use. O Intel Core i9-12900K is just one of three CPU models for desktop that will be presented during the Intel InovatiON event with release scheduled for November 4th.

With the new lineup supporting DDR4 and DDR5 memories, motherboard manufacturers should bring mainstream models with both options, but the high-end cards will only come with DDR5 options, making the kits much more expensive for those who intend to work with extreme overclocks.

Source: WCcftech, VideoCardz