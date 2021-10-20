Inter confirms Cadorini’s injury and may have up to seven absences for a duel against Bragantino

Coach Diego Aguirre should have problems scaling the Inter team this Thursday, against Red Bull Bragantino. With Matheus Cadorini’s injury confirmed, there are four confirmed absences, and the total number of absences could reach seven.

Forward Matheus Cadorini, alternative to Yuri Alberto up front, is out. This Tuesday afternoon, the club confirmed a trauma to the sternum, chest bone. They embezzle against Red Bull Bragantino and will undergo further evaluation for the next commitments.

The other three certain embezzlements are goalkeeper Daniel, full-back Heitor and Edenilson. The first follows with a chest injury. The last two are by cards, the wing being the third yellow and the midfielder being sent off in the defeat by 1-0 against Palmeiras.

The technician also has situations that are still undefined. The defensive midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso, with discomfort, is doubtful. Defender Bruno Mendez, whose initial forecast was 10 days out, is still out.

Lastly, the last absence may be that of full-back Saravia. The defender will be judged on Wednesday at the STJD and, if he catches a higher hook than a game, which has already been played, he will be left out of the confrontation against Bragantino.





Inter faces Red Bull Bragantino this Thursday, at 20h. The delayed game is valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, and takes place at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.