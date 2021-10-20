Interest rates may rise faster with greater fiscal risk, says BC director – 10/19/2021 – Market

A tighter monetary policy will be necessary if the fiscal problem in Brazil gets worse, said the director of Economic Policy at the BC (Central Bank), Fabio Kanczuk, stressing, however, that the autarchy does not move at the speed of the market.

At an event promoted by the JPMorgan bank, he pointed out that the role of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is not volatile. Kanczuk highlighted that in recent months the BC’s communication on fiscal risks has been constant and has not changed, while there have been many changes in market behavior.

When asked about the BC’s stance towards the prospect of Bolsa Família being paid partially outside the spending ceiling, which is considered the country’s main fiscal anchor, Kanczuk indicated that the BC will assess the likelihood that the worst-case scenario will pass. to be dominant over the base scenario, remaining above 50%.

“Monetary policy reaction to the higher probability of fiscal risk scenario for us there is no doubt that it is a tighter monetary policy,” he said.

And the approach will be the same adopted at the last Copom meeting, added the director: calculate whether with an increase of 1 percentage point in the Selic the convergence of inflation to the 2022 target is assured or if it is necessary to tighten the step towards a rise of 1, 25 point.

“For starters, the central bank does not move at the speed of the market,” he said. “The Central Bank will take its time to look at numbers, data, think about it and make its own judgment about what will happen to the fiscal and what is the impact of a possible new fiscal situation on the inflation projection.”

Kanczuk highlighted that the BC takes the fiscal as an exogenous variable that is used in its calculations for the IPCA.

He pondered that the possibility of a fiscal problem is being considered by the BC for a long time, maybe a year. And he stressed that, by mixing the base scenario with a scenario in which there is a fiscal problem, the BC had already indicated that there was a bullish asymmetry for inflation.

The Copom meets on the 26th and 27th of this month for its next decision on basic interest rates. Currently, the Selic is at 6.25% per year and BC indications so far were that the rate would be raised again by 1 point within the aggressive monetary tightening cycle that is being driven by bringing inflation to the target of 3, 50% next year.

Exchange

On the exchange rate, Kanczuk said on Tuesday that the monetary authority will not change its form of intervention, which is always motivated by the market’s malfunctioning, reiterating that the BC does not look at the currency level.

“Intervention is not motivated by the outlook for inflation. Intervention is always motivated by the market malfunctioning. Sometimes, it is obvious that there is malfunctioning and everyone can see, sometimes the BC has better information and sees that something is happening” , he stated.

About the intervention of the last few days, Kanczuk said that the context was more confused, as a decision was made on how much the BC would sell over a certain period, but on one of those days the real opened stronger, the BC sold dollars and this pressured the market “much more”, leading agents to question the role of the monetary authority.

“This had nothing to do, again, with the level and with the price, it had to do with the malfunction (of the market)”, he defended, adding that the BC’s intervention policy will not change “no way “.

The dollar had a steady high this Tuesday, surpassing R$ 5.57 at the maximum and placing the Brazilian currency in the global lantern, with the poor repercussion in the market of the proposal of more spending on social benefits, potentially outside the ceiling, on a day in that BC held the first spot currency auction since March.