International ticket prices drop in SC: check values ​​and destinations

A survey addressed the price of the average ticket leaving Hercílio Luz International Airport, in Florianópolis, between December and February 2022

The reopening of the borders of European countries and the improvement in the situation of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in an increase in searches for international air tickets among researchers in Santa Catarina. In addition, the average price for the Old Continent countries plummeted compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the survey carried out by the travel search engine Kayak, between October 6th and last Thursday (14), of the eight international destinations most sought after by travelers in the Capital, only Argentina registered an increase in the average ticket price, being an increase of 11%.

While traveling to the capital of Argentina became more expensive, the average price of a ticket to Porto, in Portugal, plummeted by 28%, and it was possible to find it for just over R$5,000. In addition, the search for the Portuguese destination grew by 265%.

Also according to the survey conducted by Kayak, tickets to Santiago, Chile, also stood out due to the drop in price, costing an average of R$ 1,572, that is, 17% cheaper compared to the same period in 2019.

See the most searched international destinations in Florianópolis

It is noteworthy that the research considered the dates between December 1st and February 28th, 2022 and leaving Hercílio Luz International Airport, in Florianópolis. The survey compares surveys and prices between the period 2019 and 2021. The values ​​correspond to the average ticket price for the days between December 1st and February 28th:

–Lisbon, Portugal: BRL 4,821;

–Buenos Aires, Argentina: BRL 2,327;

–Cancun, Mexico: BRL 5,062;

–Paris, France: BRL 5,150;

–Santiago, Chile: BRL 1,572;

–Miami, United States: BRL 5,371;

–Madrid, Spain: BRL 4,741;

–Porto, Portugal: BRL 5,038.

Travel to national destinations

In terms of national destinations, Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, registered a 21% drop in the average price, with tickets being available for less than R$ 880.

On the other hand, Belém, Pará, was 26% more expensive compared to 2019. The average ticket price for the city is R$1,832. Despite this, all top 10 searched destinations registered a large increase in search.

Even with falling values, it is still more expensive to travel to Fortaleza, Ceará, than to Chile, for example. See the average price table:

–Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro: BRL 822.8;

–São Paulo, São Paulo: BRL 698;

–Salvador, Bahia: BRL 1,668.7;

–Recife Pernambuco: BRL 1,928.9;

–Maceio Alagoas: BRL BRL 1,972.9;

–Belém, Pará: BRL 1,832.6;

–Fortaleza, ceara: BRL 2,024.6;

–Natal, Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 2,224.2;

–Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais: R$877.8;

–Brasilia, Feral District: BRL 1,122.