International tickets from Florianópolis are 28% cheaper; check out

With the suspension of restrictions on the entry of Brazilians in several countries, the demand for international air tickets for the season grew. An exclusive survey carried out by the Kayak travel search engine for Diário Catarinense shows the most sought after destinations from Florianópolis Airport and which ones are cheaper compared to 2019, before the pandemic. (See list below)

The data collected are from searches between the 6th and 14th of October. The travel period considered was between December 1st and February 28th.

Lisbon, capital of Portugal, is the most sought after city for the period. The ticket price is 14% cheaper compared to 2019, on average R$ 4,821. Porto, also in Portugal, is another destination that appears on the list and was the cheapest compared to the pre-pandemic period. The ticket price decreased 28% and is on average R$ 5,038.

From the list of most popular destinations, the only one that had an increase in ticket prices was Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina.

It is important to highlight that of the international destinations on the list, only Buenos Aires has a direct flight. Starting in December, there will also be a route from Florianópolis to Santiago de Chile. To other destinations, it is necessary to make a connection, usually in Guarulhos (São Paulo) or Galeão (Rio de Janeiro).

Check below the most popular tickets from Florianópolis Airport, average price, and variation compared to 2019.

Most popular international destinations

Among the domestic destinations, Rio de Janeiro is the most sought after from Florianópolis Airport. However, the price of the ticket did not decrease significantly. According to the search engine, the average value is R$ 822.8. The ticket to Belo Horizonte was the cheapest in relation to 2019. It is an average of R$ 877.8.

Most popular national destinations

Floripa Airport confirmed 10 new domestic flights during the high season, some unprecedented in Florianópolis: Recife, Cuiabá, Goiânia, Londrina, Maringá, Curitiba, Uruguaiana, Pelotas, Santa Maria and Passo Fundo.

