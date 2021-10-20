Irritated by the report, Flávio Bolsonaro says that Renan used CPI to exact revenge

× Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Senate Agency

Absolutely annoyed with the report of the Covid’s CPI recently filed, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) stated that Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) used the commission to get revenge on Jair Bolsonaro.

“The CPI was used as an instrument of political revenge. He used an instrument of the Federal Senate to accuse the President of the Republic of what he did not do. This is slander. This is an injury. This is libel”, said the congressman at a press conference granted earlier.

As we have just shown, Renan asked, in the final report, for the indictment of Jair Bolsonaro for nine different crimes; Flávio (photo) had an implication: iincitement to crime, criminal offense with imprisonment for up to six months.

“I will read several crimes committed by Renan Calheiros during today’s session. Unfortunately, the composition of the CPI turned to that side contaminated by Renan Calheiros to use this instrument to promote the persecution of President Bolsonaro. This is very bad”, declared the son of the President of the Republic.

During the press conference, the president’s son got angry when asked about the lack of government action throughout the pandemic. Flavio tried embarrass a reporter for radio Itatiaia, when he asked the senator about the Covaxin vaccine schedule.