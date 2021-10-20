Is the M1 Max more powerful than the PlayStation 5? – MacMagazine

Yesterday, Apple showed us what the Apple Silicon it’s really capable when placed on machines properly made for professionals, with the presentation of the chips M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Yeah, with all the graphics presented yesterday and even supposed benchmarks leaked around, many were curious to compare Apple’s new processors to the heaviest offerings on the market — and in this case, even with the PlayStation 5.

O NotebookCheck.net made some estimates of how the graphics power of the new chips compares to other video cards on the market and was impressed by the M1 Max’s processing — which, even at maximum performance, consumes up to 100W less than a high-end laptop with GPU dedicated.

The numbers found by the vehicle estimate how many teraflops new chips can (supposedly) achieve:

M1 with 8 cores = 2.6TF

M1 Pro with 14 cores = 4.5TF

M1 Pro with 16 cores = 5.2TF

M1 Max with 24 cores = 7.8TF

M1 Max with 32 cores = 10.4TF

The numbers are impressive — especially the 32-core GPU version of the M1 Max, which would compare on an equal footing with a NVIDIA RTX 2080 (capable of reaching 10.07TF) and with the PlayStation 5 (capable of reaching 10.28TF). Furthermore, the M1 Max still offers read speeds of up to 7.4Gbps, against the PS5’s 5.5Gbps.

The numbers, however, do not quite surpass those of the Xbox Series X, which can reach 12TF, that is, the Microsoft console is capable of processing 12 trillion floating point operations per second.

These estimates, however, only concern the technical side of the matter. We know full well that Macs, to this day, are not optimized for gaming in the way that high-end consoles are.

On the plus side, they’re worth it for comparison purposes. As we said before, these numbers are just estimates, but anyway, they already give us a nice sense of how the new Apple processors compare to the rest of the market.

