Israel detects mutation of delta variant of coronavirus | World

“The AY4.2 variant, detected in several European countries, has been identified in Israel,” the ministry said in a statement.

The infected person is an 11-year-old boy who traveled to Europe, and the case was identified at Ben Gurion Airport in the capital Tel Aviv. The child was placed in quarantine and, so far, no case of contact has been detected.

François Balloux, professor of Computational Biology at University College London, told the France Presse news agency that the mutation is very rare and does not seem to pose the same risk as other strains, which have proven to be very contagious..

To date, AY4.2 is not considered a variant of global concern or a variant of attention by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The UK government said on Tuesday (19) that “it monitors very closely” the new mutation, which is spreading in the country.

A spokesman for the British prime minister told reporters that there is still no evidence that AY4.2 is more contagious than delta, despite the country having the highest incidence of Covid-19 in all of Europe.

The UK is facing a significant increase in the number of new infections, with an average of 44,000 cases a day in the last week — against 25,000 in early August and just 1,500 in May, before the arrival of the delta variant.

Even with the detection of the new mutation, Israel continues its plan to lift restrictions on tourism in light of the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

An earlier plan to reopen the borders did not materialize because the number of infected was on the rise precisely because of the delta variant.

Between August and September, Israel registered an average of 11,000 daily cases of Covid-19 (the country’s record since the beginning of the pandemic). The average is currently at 1.3 thousand — and on a downward trajectory.