Ticket prices for the match can reach up to R$ 3,600

Conmebol released ticket prices for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees and Flamengo, which takes place on November 27, in Uruguay. And the price revolted not only fans, but those who act, such as forward Dudu.

On social networks, the attacker’s official Instagram profile wrote the following message in a post from the entity.

“Too expensive ticket, it has to be cheaper,” said shirt 7 alviverde.

The lowest value entry will be sold from US$ 200 (somewhere around R$ 1,100), and may reach US$ 650 (R$ 3,600).

The organization announced that 20,000 tickets will be made available for the match, a number that corresponds to 50% of the Uruguayan stadium. The measure meets the current requirement of the local government and aims to maintain the protocols of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See below how the dates for purchasing tickets are divided:

– Registration phase: from October 20th to 24th –

Start of the sale of the Conmebol Sudamericana final: October 25th –

Start of the sale of the final of Conmebol Libertadores: October 26