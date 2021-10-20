Itaú launches Financial Intelligence channel in partnership with Editora Globo | finance

An unprecedented partnership between two major brands in the financial and communication sectors resulted in the creation of a new platform, which will aim to become a reference in personal finance in the country. The Financial Intelligence channel (IF) was born from the joining of forces between Itaú Unibanco and Editora Globo.

The project represents the debut of the country’s largest private bank in the area of ​​news services with content production. In the format adopted, the financial institution is responsible for the site, but hired the publisher to create and operate the IF independently. The channel’s address is www.inteligenciafinanceira.com.br.

The platform makes its debut this Wednesday and, at the start, the content will be centered on the investment universe, with texts, videos and podcasts, aimed at those who want to start applying their resources or the more experienced, who intend to improve their strategies.

One of the project’s pillars is that it is a content production without any relation to the bank’s branding strategies. The new website is also independent of the publisher’s brands – which publishes the Value, “O Globo”, the “Extra” and segmented magazines. The IF will have its own team of journalists, who will produce exclusively for the platform. The partnership with Editora Globo works precisely to maintain this autonomy and ensure credibility and quality to the content. For the marketing director of Itaú, Guilhermo Bressane, the neutrality and independence of the platform are crucial points in the initiative.

“Our commitment is to quality content, to expand access to information about investments”, says the Itaú executive. “For this very reason, the channel does not have the bank’s brand in the name, nor should it be confused with ‘branded content’”, he explains.

Bressane states that the assessment of who would make the content operation took place within this perspective. “We chose Editora Globo because, as part of the largest communication company in the country, they have expertise in content production.” According to the executive, “the contracted newsroom will have exemption as a starting point for the production of news, which means also talking about – and with – our competitors.”

The team assembled for the initiative will have José Eduardo Costa as editor-in-chief (ex-Exame, Você S/A and The Wall Street Journal). The direction of the portal will be defined in conjunction with the editorial board, made up of executives from the bank and the publisher. Bressane says that the content will be co-created through active listening to the audience and content creators who will be partners in the editorial project.

According to the director of commercial and digital development at Editora Globo, Tiago Afonso, the project is born integrated, with the participation of several teams within the group. “This initiative shows how integration has the potential to generate new business and deliver a complete solution for the customer: planning, executing ideas and monitoring agreed KPIs – through audience development, content production across multiple platforms, data and learning to constant optimization of the project.”

The content of the IF will be distributed by Grupo Globo vehicles, such as the Value, O Globo and g1 – for example, in special channels displayed on the websites, everything always flagged as branded content. The IF will also feature short 2-minute programs, which air weekly during the GloboNews commercial break, presented by journalist Cauê Fabiano. The IF will also display a licensed content feed from Value, as a news agency.

Multichannel is one of the project’s characteristics. In addition to the traditional vehicles, the content will be displayed in the so-called “out-of-home media”, that is, the screens used to display information and videos in buildings or commercial points, in addition to being disseminated on social networks.

Another differential incorporated into the project will be the intensive use of technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (“machine learning”). These tools will allow the platform to deliver personalized content, according to the audience profile.

The navigability was inspired by the dynamics of social networks – especially in the mobile version. According to Afonso, the idea is that people, used to using Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and other platforms, surf the channel in a natural and intuitive way.