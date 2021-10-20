it’s more expensive to travel on vacation

The end of social isolation in Brazil, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, promises to move the tourism sector in the coming months. The bad news is that, with the increase in travel demand and company costs, Brazilians are already paying more for air tickets, accommodation, tour packages and car rental. Airline tickets soared 57% in one year. The hosting price had a much smaller increase in the period: 2.65%.

Economists heard by UOL claim that readjustments in services related to vacation travel will continue in the coming months.

Main costs

See how much has gone up on a vacation trip in September this year compared to August and compared to September last year:

Airfare: 28.19% (in one month), 56.81% (in one year)

Vehicle rental: 1.72% (in one month), 26.32% (in one year)

Tour package: 5.21% (in one month), 14.16% (in one year)

Hosting: 1.32% (in one month), 2.65% (in one year)

Food outside the home: 0.59% (in one month), 7.38% (in one year)

Transport per application: 9.18% (in one month), 14.08% (in one year)

Inflation by the IPCA in September was 1.16%. In the 12-month period, it was 10.25%.

What are the reasons for the discharge?

The price increase in these services occurs for two main reasons. First, with the advance of vaccination in Brazil, families are feeling safer to travel on vacation.

With increased demand, airlines, tour companies and car rental companies find more room to readjust prices and rebuild revenues, after suffering in 2020 during the harshest phase of social isolation.

As people were prevented from moving, a pent-up demand was created. And some families made forced savings. Now, there is room for readjustment by companies, precisely because these families have resources and want to travel

Fábio Romão, economist at LCA Consultores

The increased search for airline tickets, hotels and cars represents a repetition in Brazil of a phenomenon already seen in the US. With the advance of vaccination, Americans also began to travel more. There was greater demand for services such as car rental and hotels, with an impact on prices.

In early June, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, warned that Brazil could face a “consumer euphoria” in the second half, similar to that of the USA.

Cost of companies also rose

The second factor that has made vacation travel more expensive is the increase in corporate costs. Economist Otto Nogami, a professor at Insper in São Paulo, cites the readjustments in fuel and electricity prices, which fall on airlines and hosting companies.

According to the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear), the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) rose 91.7% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

There was a big increase in aviation kerosene. As companies consider this a variable expense, they need to readjust. The cost of aircraft also rose. There is a shortage of parts, which causes an increase in intermediate goods

Otto Nogami, professor at Insper

In the hosting area, energy prices have impacted tariffs. Amid the worsening of the water crisis, electricity had an average increase of 6.47% in September alone. In 2021, it is already 17.76% more expensive.

Teacher expects Black Friday for Carnival

Dilermando Martins is looking for air tickets on sale to escape high prices Image: Disclosure

This scenario of higher prices has worried university professor Dilermando Aparecido Borges Martins, from Ponta Grossa (PR). He and four friends plan to spend the 2022 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, but plane tickets from Curitiba to the capital of Rio de Janeiro have not yet been purchased.

The group has set up a sort of “task force” to monitor airline websites for discounts. For now, the most affordable value found is around R$ 650 – according to Martins, well above what was charged months ago. “We’ve been monitoring it for a week and every day the value goes up by R$15 or R$20,” he says.

The expectation of friends is that during Black Friday in Brazil, scheduled for November 26, ticket prices will decrease. “My hope is that a lightning promotion will come. Ultimately, I could take the bus trip. But it’s 18 hours. I don’t rule out giving up if we don’t get affordable tickets.”

Is it worth the wait?

The problem is that nothing guarantees that airline tickets or travel packages will be cheaper in the coming months. Economist Fábio Romão, from LCA Consultores, projects that, after rising 28.19% in September, airline tickets will increase another 30% in October.

For November, he calculates a 6% retreat, partially correcting the strong advance of the previous two months. But the expected increase for December is 25%. In the entire year of 2022, the projection is for an increase of 23%.

The recommendation is that the person close the packages as soon as possible. Even because there is an increase in costs on the demand side [clientes], but also of the offer [empresas].

Fábio Romão, economist at LCA Consultores

Economists heard by UOL say that during the most critical phase of the pandemic, thousands of bars and restaurants across the country closed.

In this scenario, it is possible that tourists find fewer establishments open in various cities during their vacations. With less competition, the trend is also for higher prices.

In September alone, the cost of food away from home rose 0.59%. This year, the accumulated high is already at 5.57%.

Inflation is also already hitting other services used by tourists. Last month, with the recent increases in gasoline, the price of transport by apps was 9.18% more expensive for the final consumer.

In July and August, this item had already risen 9.31% and 3.06%, respectively.

Expensive trip to Bahia

Jessica das Neves paid dearly in Salvador for transport per application Image: Disclosure

The geographer Jessica Gislaine das Neves, from Curitiba (PR), felt the weight of inflation on her most recent trip, made with her boyfriend to Salvador (BA) in September.

According to her, the prices of accommodation in an apartment rented through the Airbnb website were a surprise, as well as the cost of transport in the city.

“We took a fright when moving to other places. We went to the Pelourinho region, for example, but we didn’t think it paid off. Transport by application there is more expensive, because there is more demand,” he says. “And there don’t seem to be many drivers.”