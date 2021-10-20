Jessica Ellen is the ninth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

The actress and singer showed her versatility on stage, showed her big voice in unforgettable presentations and thrilled the judges. This Tuesday night, 19/10, Whitney Houston sang and impressed. In the dispute with Unicorn, however, he left with 31% of the votes.
Taís Araujo got the night’s guess right and insisted on Jessica’s name with the other jurors. Simone agreed with her friend, who was thrilled to talk about the actress. “I saw so much younger, I saw the first show. I saw so many things about Jessica,” said Taís.
Upon being revealed, Jessica spoke about the experience:
“It was a very challenging experience and I love challenges. Art is so powerful because it takes us out of our comfort zone. I like that,” he said.
- Dedication is a quality;
- “I guarantee you that this cat here is of a unique species. I’m quick, shrewd, curious and very intense. And I’m a lover of art, whatever it is! My life only makes sense if I manage to move the audience in some way “;
- “When I was a child, I liked to perform singing and dancing for my family”;
- Favorite food is barbecue;
- “Life was not easy, she studied a lot and is influenced by several extraordinary cats;
- “I’m an independent artist”;
- It is 1.58 tall;
- Has been related to music since she was a kitten. He would wake up on the weekend with his mother singing and wear one of her amulets;
- “I’ve done great tributes in my compositions”;
- “Me and my romrom are always walking around the city. Samba, barbecue and watching football games with my cat are among my favorite programs. We want to travel the world together”;
- Two lies and one truth: “I’m a leonine / I did Olympic gymnastics when I was a child / I’m an only child”;
- “They say that cats have seven lives, if that’s true, I don’t know. I love living new stories. In fact, I’m always changing my look. I’ve had light, dark, colored hair… Every hour I have a different hairstyle. You’ve seen me in many ways. Tonight I’m going to deliver a performance that no one ever imagined”;
- Mysterious box: diary;
- “Art is in everything I do, I never had a plan B. I always knew I wanted to be an artist. a major goddess. I love to do a little bit of everything, it’s part of my identity. In this semifinal, I want to prove that I still have a lot to show you guys”;
- I never/I already – Rodrigo Lombardi asked Gata Espelhada: “I never sang in a very famous band?” Answer: “I never” / Taís Araujo asked: “Has your name been mentioned here by this bench?” Answer: “I never”;
- “I made it to the final and it makes me very happy, because I love telling the story of strong women and now I’m telling mine. It’s even more amazing when it all impacts the real world. I like purposes that move and change women’s lives. Over the years, I was able to live a little of everything: love, anger, justice, emotion, sadness, happiness, a multitude of feelings. And today I want to live the experience of being a champion.”
- He debuted on TV in ‘Malhação’, his first big school:
- She is a singer and has already released two CDs. The second, ‘Macumbeira’, was released in January this year and celebrates her origins and some of Umbanda’s many entities. It has special guest appearances by Zezé Motta, Pretinho da Serrinha and his younger sister, Enjoyce:
- Last year, he talked to Babu about the negatives he’s already received in musicals. The game must turn now, isn’t it?
- It has a photo inspired by the North American diva. Didn’t it come out just the same?
- He has always had a strong relationship with art:
- Her last role on TV was the character Camila, from ‘Amor de Mãe’:
