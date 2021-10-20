Johnny Massaro reveals a relationship with childhood friend

Actor Johnny Massaro revealed that he is dating João Pedro Accioly, his childhood friend. The artist made a post celebrating the “partnership” with João. The lawyer and professor of constitutional law, on the other hand, made a publication saying that the two are now celebrating 8 months of dating.

“I have been dating the love of my life for 8 months now (whom I met in 1997, at my grandparents’ house, on my cousin Ana Clara Teixeira’s birthday — who we discovered, on the first date (last Saturday of Carnival), to have been the Johnny’s first “girlfriend”. Right on Ash Wednesday, we drove to Bahia. The following Saturday, we were already introducing ourselves as lovers and, 8 months and many kilometers later, here we are,” wrote João.

I’m happy for what I feel and to talk about what I feel. Because, although all love letters are (slightly) ridiculous, only the creatures who never wrote them (really) are.

In both publications, the two showed the photos together as children.

Johnny Massaro is 29 years old and made his television debut in 2008, as Fernandinho in “Malhação” (TV Globo). Afterwards, he acted in Guerra dos Genders (2012), Meu Pedacinho de Chão (2014), The Rule of the Game (2015) and Deus Salve o Rei (2018).

He will play Giotto in “Secret Truths 2”, which opens today.