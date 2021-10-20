Jojo Todynho admits he cheated on his ex on a trip to Paris: ‘I flinched’

Singer Jojo Todynho, 24, has admitted that she cheated on her ex-boyfriend, Márcio Felipe, during a trip to Paris, France, earlier this month.

In her profile on social networks, the funkeira from Rio de Janeiro spoke about the end of her two-month relationship with Márcio, and said that there had been betrayal, but on her part, not her boyfriend. The famous one says that “he faltered” and the trip through the European country “paid”.

“I was the one who hesitated… It’s people, Paris has yielded a lot of history. Life goes on, what to do? That’s it”, declared the famous woman when she revealed her betrayal.

Last week, when she communicated the breakup with Márcio, Jojo Todynho reported not being sure if he would still like to keep in touch with her. Finally, the artist stated that the ex “is a nice and cool person”, and stressed that the “bitch is no longer retired and is more than on”.

Despite the recent termination, Márcio Felipe has already made the line move and, as UOL showed today, he is having an affair with the former participant of “A Fazenda 13”, Liziane Gutierrez. The two are enjoying a trip to Búzios, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro — sources close to the new couple reported that the climate is like a honeymoon.

Before getting involved with Jojo Toynho’s ex, Liziane stayed with ex-BBB Antonela Avellaneda, but the relationship didn’t evolve.