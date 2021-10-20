Jojo Todynho detonates Sylvinho after Corinthians’s setback against São Paulo; watch

The Corinthians singer criticized the commander of Timon and asked for the entry of center forward Jô in the starting lineup

the moral of Sylvinho at the Corinthians fell a lot after the defeat against São Paulo, last Monday night, 19, at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. Besides the Faithful Hawks, main organized club, ask for his resignation, the coach also saw singer Jojo Todynho complain about his work. Through Instagram, the Corinthians fan detonated the commander of Timon and asked for the entry of center forward Jô in the starting lineup.

“I’m getting stressed with this guy Sylvinho, coach of Corinthians. P****, stop stopping the game. Jo is to enter the beginning of the game. Want to put it at the end? You’re kidding, aren’t you, my dear? But that’s okay… If the team doesn’t win, at least it’s not Jô’s fault. Ô Coach, you need a lot of prayer. It’s hard, huh? Only God in your life”, fired Jojo Todynho, showing displeasure.