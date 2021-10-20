Jorge Jesus talks about scoring against Bayern, but guarantees: “I’ll put the team forward” | Champions League

Dreaming of a place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League after a good victory over Barcelona in the last round, Benfica now has another European giant as a stone in the way this Wednesday: Bayern Munich. And coach Jorge Jesus made it clear that he sees the Bavarian team, European champion for two seasons, ahead of the Portuguese team and with great favoritism in the confrontation, even saying that scoring in the duel would already be good.

Without Goretzka and Davies, Bayern wants to repeat the gala performance against Leverkusen against Benfica

At the press conference on the eve of the clash, on Tuesday, Mister highlighted that he believes Benfica can play an even game against the German team, although the opponent should have greater possession of the ball, and the Portuguese need to play a game with a lot of defensive application. . But he admitted that it is difficult to prevent Bayern from not scoring at least one goal.

– I’m pretty sure it’s a game that won’t end in a 0-0 draw. Bayern always score goals. And, in addition to good technical-tactical skills, you also need psychological skills for when we’re down. We prepared to play the game and, if I had a choice, I would choose the three points. But if you can’t win, one point is good. If we score, it gives us some slack to dream of being one of the teams that can pass to the next stage – said the coach.

Despite seeing the draw as a good result, Jorge Jesus guaranteed that he will not field a defensive team and that this has not crossed his mind – although he has indicated that, in some moments of the game, the team may be more retreated. However, he guaranteed to “believe in the possibilities” of not being defeated at home.

– That’s why I’m going to launch a team forwards, not backwards, with creative and fast players. We respect Bayern, but we don’t go into the game thinking we’ll be thrashed. We believe in our ability and go into the game with the goal of winning. Then we’ll see what the game gives.

Jesus, who will have the return of midfielder Rafa Silva, indicated that Benfica also has players who can make a difference to the result. But, of course, favoritism is all on the other side.

– It’s theoretical, but no one has any doubts. It’s a team that in the last four years has suffered four Champions League defeats. That says it all, the signs are evident. Of course, in the beginning, in bookmakers we should have 5%, but football is more than that. Despite favoritism, the best don’t always win. We believe that we have more than these 5% of possibilities – he opined.

Benfica is in second place in Group E of the Champions League, with four points, two behind Bayern Munich. Dynamo Kiev has one, and Barcelona is still zero in the group, which will have its third round played on Wednesday.

