José Alfredo finds a hidden camera in the company. See photos!

In the chapter of “Empire”, Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) will help the Commander (Alexander Nero) to discover Maurílio’s plan (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and the hidden camera installed in the company room.

How does she know? Simple: Danielle’s daughter (Maria Ribeiro) will look for the pink diamond and will try to open Maurilio’s safe, as he is sure that the gemstone is in the possession of his mother’s boyfriend. The girl is unsuccessful when faced with the vault password and, very smart, decides to search Maurilio’s computer for an answer.

But what she finds makes her more surprised, when she opens the screen of the villain’s notebook, Bruna discovers that Maurílio is spying on José Alfredo. The girl watches the camera in the commander’s room while the protagonist is in a meeting with Cristina.

Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) tells José Alfredo about the hidden camera (Photo: Globoplay reproduction)

killing the charade

“It’s obvious that he hid a camera in the Commander’s room and stays in his room, spying on everything that happens there”, says the girl to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral). The empress then notifies the Commander and the three decide to test it out to be sure of the camera and find out where it is.

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) and Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) in Império (Photo: Globoplay reproduction)

“The only way is to simulate a blackout at the company and do a fine-tooth comb in your office,” says Marta.

“I saw the commander behind that table with the photo of Mount Roraima on the back”, says Bruna.

José Alfredo finds the device that was installed by the villain.

“A camera! That bastard spying on me and knowing everything that goes on in here? That’s a crime! It’s an absurd! I’ll put the bastard behind bars… Or I’ll kill him!” he threatens.

Later, calmer, the Commander and Marta talk to Bruna and agree to keep it a secret.

“And that includes Zé Pedro as well. It’s a secret only for us, do you understand, Bruna?”, says Marta.

Directly from his room, Maurílio is keeping an eye on the computer when he notices the blackout on the camera.

Maurilio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) watches the camera and notices blackout (Photo: Globoplay reproduction)

Commander (Alexandre Nero) opens the company’s air conditioning… (Photo: Globoplay reproduction)

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) finds the camera hidden by Maurílio (Photo: Globoplay reproduction)

Check out pictures of the scene: