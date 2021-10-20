José comes face to face with brothers and throws them in jail; know why· TV news

José (Juliano Laham) will not believe his own eyes when he meets his brothers in Genesis. A drought will force the children of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) to plummet to Egypt in search of food. Not even Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will recognize the brother he sold as a slave. The governor will then have them arrested to see the rest of the family in Record’s Bible soap opera.

The Hebrew will be responsible for preparing Sheshi’s subjects (Fernando Pavão) for seven years of “lean cows”. Asenate’s husband (Letícia Almeida) will have silos built to store grain and will confiscate a fifth of the harvest during the period of plenty.

The kingdom will have so much food to survive the catastrophe that it will sell the surplus to neighbors in scenes that will be shown in early November. The drought will even reach Canaan, forcing Israel to send their children to Pharaoh’s domain in search of provisions.

“Really, it seems that the whole land is coming to buy food here”, will say Rúben (Filipe Cunha) when he arrives in Avaris. “I heard from a traveler that it’s because of the governor. He said that somehow the pharaoh knew there was going to be a drought and he prepared,” commented Gade (Bruno Daltro).

“We just have to go to the scribe at the table and pay for the amount of grain we want. Normally, people have to go through this governor guy, but he didn’t come today. I think it’ll be faster,” Levi will add ( Gustavo Rodrigues).

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) in the biblical novel

Judah and the brothers are arrested

José will be late for work after losing a night’s sleep due to a request from Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira). The cuxite will bring his friend to tears by begging to be released and thus return home. “Hey, have you decided to come?”, will find Kaires (Diogo Salles) surprised.

“What’s the use of staying at home? Better to work so I’ll forget. Bring to me only those who came in groups of three and up. You can take care of the others yourself”, will lament the Israeli, who will be startled when he hears a familiar voice amidst the crowd.

The governor-general will be blown away when he sees the brothers who sold him into slavery in the middle of Egypt. “We came from the land of Canaan, lord, to buy food,” will ask Reuben, with a handful of copper coins in hand.

“No. You’re spies. You came to see the nakedness of the land, didn’t you?”, Joseph will shoot. “Lord, we are 12 brothers, sons of one man in the land of Canaan. did not come and the other died,” will justify Judah.

The protagonist played by Juliano Laham will order the relatives to be detained in hopes of seeing Benjamin (Marcus Bessa) again, as he still firmly believes in Israel’s death:

So prove it! Because I swear on Pharaoh’s life that you don’t leave here until you bring me that younger brother. One of you go and bring the brother. The rest stays here. It’s decided. Either you bring the youngest to me, or it turns out you really are spies. Let them be put in prison.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

