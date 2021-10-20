Juliette stars new Havaianas campaign

Among so many changes that have taken place in recent months, one thing is certain: comfort has become the new luxury. Resigning fashion fallacies that perpetuated discomfort in favor of aesthetics, brands in the segment have bet on well-being in line with style. In its new collection, Havaianas brings the new brand ambassador, Juliette, to encourage women to think about flats and flats as options when setting up productions.

Come learn more!

Comfort and fashion can go hand in hand. With this message as a guide, Havaianas launches the Pés no Chão campaign. THE label produced two commercial films that encourage female audiences to free themselves from high heels without losing their style, starring ex-BBB Juliette Freire, the brand’s new ambassador. The novelty brings exclusive models, versatile and full of colors.

With an eye on summer, the Havaianas flats are delicate and full of charm, adding lightness to the looks. With a wide range of options, the brand brings models for all tastes: striped, in pastel shades, complementary colors and, betting on the trend of handmade, some have straw details.

“I have an emotional relationship with Havaianas. I am very happy and, at the same time, thrilled to be a brand ambassador. The best thing is that I’ve always loved flats and it has everything to do with me. I use it on several occasions, as they are beautiful and go with everything”, said Juliette in a press release.

Going beyond being a sandals brand, Havaianas has established itself, over the years, as a brand of sandals. lifestyle. With versatility as an inspiration, the label developed in this collection products aligned with the free, dreamy and fulfilling lifestyle of consumers. For this, metaphors were used that connect the models in the portfolio to occasions and sensations, such as: butterflies in the stomach, hair in the wind and head in the clouds.

“Juliette has a great synergy with Havaianas, both because of its origins in Campina Grande and because of its light, happy and colorful way of living life. Our portfolio of flats, perfect to be used on several occasions, is a big bet for this year and we couldn’t be happier to have her as the star of this campaign”, declared Mariana Rhormens, marketing director for Havaianas Brasil.

The new collection is already available at Havaianas physical stores and the products can also be purchased through the brand’s e-commerce.

Marcella Freitas collaborated