‘Just puts on the look’ · TV News

Behind Mileide Mihaile’s back, Gui Araujo used a hint to snipe the piece of A Fazenda 2021. On Tuesday (19), the former MTV opined that, if he was watching the reality from home, he would prefer to see ally Lary Bottino arrive further in the dispute than Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife. “Just put on the look,” he commented.

“If I were watching and, for example, between seeing Lary or Mileide go further, I would prefer to watch Lary because, in a little while, the animal will pick up, it will position itself. Now, there are people who just put the look on there. , get ready for four hours [para a formação da roça]”, stated the ex-affair of Anitta to MC Gui.

During the pre-training conversation at the farm, the funkeiro explained his plan to the presenter: “I have my break with Solange [Gomes] and with Valentina [Francavilla], but I won’t choose them now, I’ll wait.” “Valentina, when she knocks [na roça], she goes. He doesn’t win evidence against you at all,” replied Araujo.

“Valentina is very bad in the race, a lot! You don’t understand. The race was very easy, she had to give up”, recalled the MC, alluding to this week’s Fire Test, won by Tiago Piquilo.

“Another person who is getting ready, getting ready”, commented the ex-On Vacation With the Ex. “It’s more a target of strategy when you have to choose someone for a test”, warned the singer.

