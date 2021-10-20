Justice accepts humorist’s criminal complaint

Marcelo Adnet filed a lawsuit against Mário Frias after being called a “filthy creature”, “Judas” and “crapulous”, among other offensive comments. In September decision, which splash had access, judge Alessandra de Araújo Bilac accepted the criminal complaint filed by the humorist against the Special Secretary of Culture.

A hearing was held on September 27, but no conciliation was reached between Adnet and Frias. The proposal for a non-criminal prosecution agreement offered by the Public Ministry was not accepted.

The Globo comedian filed a lawsuit for moral damages after receiving attacks from Frias on social networks. He, who seeks compensation of R$ 80,000, accuses the Bolsonaro government secretary (no party) of committing crimes of libel, libel and defamation.

wanted by splash, lawyer Ricardo Brajterman, who represents Adnet, commented: “The national secretary of culture must be aware that the position he holds does not authorize him to be above the law, nor to act in an arbitrary manner, and should guide his attitudes within the principles of legality, impersonality, morality and efficiency”.

Criminal lawyer Maíra Fernandes, who also defends the comedian, said that “Marcelo Adnet is one among thousands of people who suffer from offenses in the Internet environment.”

With each victory we make in this process, I believe we provide a service to the community, because we make it clearer that the Internet is not a lawless land. Freedom of expression cannot be the opposite of responsibility. The Secretary of Culture offended the humorist’s honor, defamed him, insulted him, and deserves to be held criminally responsible for it.

understand the case

Mário Frias didn’t like a parody produced by Marcelo Adnet of a campaign published on the eve of the September 7 holiday last year. He called the comedian, for example, “a loose boy with no future”.

Acting as if he were a good being, when in fact he is nothing more than a filthy creature, whose adjective that duly qualifies him is none other than that of crook. A Judas who didn’t even respect his own wife, betraying the poor thing in public out of sheer vanity and lack of character — Mario Frias

Frias also referred to Adnet as a “decadent clown who sells himself for a penny” and “unable to face life and his moral responsibilities.”