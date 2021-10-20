Juventude has verbal agreement with coach Jair Ventura to replace Marquinhos Santos | youth

Juventude has been working on the agreement with the Jair Ventura technician for the sequence of the Brazilian Championship. The professional has a verbal agreement with the club and arrives on Tuesday night in Caxias do Sul to define the last details. Ventura will bring a trusted assistant and performance analyst.
The coach debuted in the role for Botafogo, in 2017, leading the team for 99 matches, with a 53.2% success. At the end of that year, however, he announced his departure to lead Santos.
At Vila Belmiro, there were 39 matches, with 44.4% yield. He then took over from Corinthians in September 2018, for which he became runner-up in the Copa do Brasil.
Jair Ventura should be the new coach of Juventude — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF
He led Timon for 19 matches before being fired after a string of poor results. In 2021, Jair Ventura went through Sport and Chapecoense.
The coach arrives at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium with the mission of guaranteeing the permanence of Juventude in the elite of Brazilian football. Currently, the club occupies the 17th place with 28 points added.
In addition, Alviverde is with a negative streak of five games without winning in the competition. The commander’s debut should take place next Saturday, at 5 pm, against Ceará, at Alfredo Jaconi.