Kanye West officially changes his name to ‘Ye’

Kanye West no longer exists. After filling out the paperwork to change his name, the rapper, born Kanye Omari West, finally got what he wanted and will be legally known as “Ye”.

Judge Michelle Williams granted the change on Monday (18) in a California court after the rapper filed a petition to change his name in August, documents seen by the CNN.

The musician hinted at the change as early as 2018, when he released his studio album “Ye”, and several months later tweeted: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

In 2019, West suggested that he could legally change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a while.

The rapper’s name change is just one of the biggest recent changes in his life: his wife, Kim Kardashian West, filed for divorce in February after the two, who have four young children, have reportedly been apart for some time.

The musician also released his long-awaited album “Donda” in August. He debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top 200 album chart, making him only the seventh artist to have top 10 albums, according to Billboard.

