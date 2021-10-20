Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala photo helped solve BRL 22 million stolen Egyptian sarcophagus case – Monet

+



Kim Kardashian with her Met Gala 2018 look and Nedjemankh’s sarcophagus (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter; creative commons)

Who knew: a photo of Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala helped solve a mystery involving the theft of a 1st century BC Egyptian sarcophagus.

The story was shared by Ben Lewis in the podcast ‘Art Bust: Scandalous Stories of the Art World’, which explores unusual cases in the art market. In one of the production’s episodes, the British journalist traces the investigation around the funerary urn of Nedjemankh, a high priest of Ancient Egypt: after being found in the Minya region in 2011, right in the middle of the Arab Spring, the relic passed through a series of scams with false documents until it was sold for US$4 million (about R$22.2 million) to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met), which put it on display in time for the 2018 Met Gala.

The point is that, shortly after the event, Kim’s photo next to the sarcophagus went viral – and ended up in the inbox of Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, who has been investigating the disappearance of the Egyptian treasure since 2013. He was sent the record by a Middle Eastern informant who, in turn, had received an image of a member of a gang of looters who was angry that he had not been paid to dig up Nedjemankh’s coffin in 2011.

And the sarcophagus went around the world before ending up in the photo of the star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’: according to Lewis, in 2013, the artifact was shipped to the UAE, where an antiques dealer registered it. – wrongly – as a Greek-Roman treasure. With its true origin masked, the piece was sold to Roben Dib, manager of Galeria Dionysos in Hamburg, Germany, who began a restoration process.

It is believed that Dib forged an Egyptian export license that linked the burial urn to Nedjemankh and pointed out that it had been legally exported in 1971. Then, the relic ended up in the hands of French antiques scholar and dealer, Christophe Kunicki, and his colleague Richard Semper, who ended up selling it to New York for $4 million.

With Kim’s photo reaching one of the sarcophagus marauding gang members in 2011 – and being redirected as a clue to Matthew Bogdanos – the investigation into the piece could move quickly, leading to the artifact’s return to Cairo in 2019 and the arrest of Dib in August 2020.

Nedjemankh’s sarcophagus ended up in New York in 2018 after being stolen from Egypt in 2011 (Photo: creative commons)

After all this criminal scheme, Met CEO Daniel Weiss apologized to Egypt. “After we learned that the museum was a victim of fraud and unwittingly participated in the illegal antique trade, we worked with the prosecutor’s office to [o sarcófago] return to Egypt,” he declared in a statement.

In addition, the American museum has pledged to try to “recover the coffin’s purchase price” and “review its acquisition process” for future purchases. That’s the lesson for the art market – and it’s also the perfect justification for Kim Kardashian never give up your habit of taking pictures of yourself.