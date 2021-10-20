Kim Seon Ho apologizes for his actions after repercussions that he encouraged ex-girlfriend to abort

RIO — South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, protagonist of the K-drama “Hometown Cha Cha Cha”, spoke on Tuesday about the anonymous post of a woman who accused a personality described as a rising star of “K” “, of having encouraged her to have an abortion. He apologized for hurting the author of the post with his “reckless” behavior.

The content of the message, left on an online community last weekend, did not mention names, but speculation about the identity of the man involved in the case quickly went viral on social media. With the confirmation that it is in fact Kim Seon Ho, fans show their disappointment in posts and, on Twitter, the actor’s name has so far counted almost 40,000 mentions.

Really disappointing, I don’t even know what to say, so one thing is for sure we should never say that we know such an actor or idol because they are human and they can make mistakes, they can do shit, we idealize or do something just because of such a character in the drama. — Gossip girl👑 (@likeybtob) October 20, 2021

He buried his career, pity, he looked so cute, as I always say, don’t put your hand in the fire for anyone because it can burn a lot — ረጎነል (@LisaTungBR) October 20, 2021

Seon Ho also drew attention for his role in the K-drama “Betting Big”, in which his character was nicknamed “nice boy” — and this was remembered by netizens in the comments after it all came to light.

what a disappointment, he was never a good boy — Janys; 🦋 (@bleassedbangtan) October 20, 2021

‘Wedding promise’

The woman said in the text that she was persuaded to undergo an abortion after a promise of marriage.

“I told K that the doctor said if I had an abortion now, it might be difficult to get pregnant again…and I still have his outrageous response to my message,” said the ex-girlfriend.

As a justification for not wanting to be a father at that time, the author of the post said that the actor was afraid of paying expensive fines for violating advertising contracts. However, after the procedure, she said her boyfriend changed his behavior towards her and ended the relationship over the phone.

‘I finally got to write something’

Almost a day after the anonymous post was published, Seon Ho’s agency, Salt Entertainment, spoke out about the situation, saying it would scrutinize the facts. Now, it was the first time that the artist himself publicly broached the subject, apologizing for the delay in responding to the public.

“Not long ago, after the publication about me came out, I experienced this fear for the first time and I was finally able to write something,” he explained.

Seon Ho reported that he became involved with the author of the post with “good feelings and good intentions”, but during the relationship, he hurt her with his “carelessness and reckless behavior”.

“I wanted to meet in person and apologize first, but I haven’t been able to properly apologize to her and I’m waiting for the time to do so,” he added.

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min-a in the K-drama ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ Photo: Publicity

Seon Ho then reinforced how sorry he is for the whole situation.

“I’m sorry for letting down everyone who trusted me and supported me to the end. Because there were people who supported me, I was able to stay here as actor Kim Seon Ho, but I forgot about that. who worked because of my flaws,” he said. “I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt. I know my writing won’t fully reach everyone’s heart, but I’m expressing my feelings and sincerity like this. I’m sorry.”

In response to Seon Ho’s statement, Salt Entertainment issued a new statement, also apologizing.

“We apologize for causing concern to many people regarding Kim Seon Ho’s personal affairs. We apologize to the many people who were disappointed or hurt by this incident. Again, we are sorry to cause concern because of something negative,” he said.

Companies withdraw ads

The scandal has prompted companies to remove ads featuring the actor from their media, as well as the cancellation of interviews scheduled for this week with the cast of the K-drama he starred in and completed this weekend in South Korea, acting as the love interest of actress Shin Min-a. In Brazil, Netflix has released two episodes of the series every Saturday. For now, there are four chapters available.

According to the South Korean portal “SPOTV News”, Kim Seon Ho would have chosen to leave the program “2 Days and 1 Night”. The announcement would have already been made to the team. The broadcaster “KBS”, however, has not yet confirmed his departure. Earlier, it was reported in the local press that viewers created a petition calling for Seon Ho’s removal from the show’s permanent membership.

“Star News” recalled that Seon Ho had planned to act in three films, but said his situation was now shaky, considering that he would still need to sign contracts to confirm his participation. One of the projects would start recording next month and, according to the news portal, the definition of the role intended for Seon Ho is still uncertain.