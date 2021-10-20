King Arthur | the antagonist

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Arthur Lira (PP-AL) has not only highlighted the strict compliance with the Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies, as he has already put to vote projects whose final version was unknown by the deputies themselves.

“This is a fundamental point. There is no way to vote on a text without the parliamentarians knowing the content of that text. In the end, this way of proceeding undermines good proposals, raising unnecessary suspicion about their content and motivation.”

The newspaper cites, as examples, the attempt to vote on PEC 05, the approval of the new Impropriety Law and the reform of the Income Tax and dividends.

“In addition to respecting the minimum order – voting after the text has been released – it is necessary to re-establish the normal functioning of the congressional commissions, which have a profoundly democratic role. It is in the commissions that the themes are debated, matured and questioned, being an important area of ​​transparency. The pandemic required abbreviating and simplifying some legislative rites. But rules for exceptional times cannot lose their equally exceptional character. Society needs the Legislature to function normally.”