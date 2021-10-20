know how to increase the limit to make Pix

The instant payment system of Pix it fell in the Brazilians’ taste and changed the process of financial transactions a lot. Recently, the Central Bank promoted changes, above all, in relation to the limits, aiming to avoid frauds, kidnappings and other problems that arose since the implantation.

For those who are dissatisfied with Pix’s limits, it is possible to readjust and be able to increase your limit. In the case of Pix for Banco do Brasil customers, it is no different. The banking institution offers the possibility of increase through the Internet Banking application itself.

The Banco do Brasil application has the option to request to increase the Pix limit. However, it requires other channels to release. Let’s take a step-by-step example of how to request a Pix limit increase.

1st step

Access the Banco do Brasil application and, after entering the homepage, navigate to the “Menu” and click on it. After clicking, it will open some options, so go to “Advantages”.

2nd step

After clicking on “Advantages”, navigate to the “My Limits” option and then find the “Pix” limits options.

3rd step

On the next screen, the transaction limits daily and monthly Pix. Click on the option “Customize Limits” and the alternative for increasing the limit will be opened, dragging a growing ball that will appear.

In case the limit is reduced, it will already be automatically authorized. However, for an increase, it may be required to make a confirmation through other channels, such as internet banking or through an ATM.

In the finalization process, enter the password to confirm the request to increase your limit. Banco do Brasil has some limits already established as limits according to the channel used:

TAA – R$20,000.00;

Cell phone or tablet – R$50,000.00;

Internet – R$ 100,000.00.

These values ​​can be changed by the customer to be reduced if this is the case.