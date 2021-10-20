know who can receive a booster dose in Joinville

The Health Department of Joinville is carrying out the application of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60 years of age or health professionals, who completed the immunization more than six months ago, and immunocompromised people, who completed the immunization for more than 28 days. The action is carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

“Currently, we have about 30 thousand Joinvilians who are able to receive the booster dose. Of these, only 8 thousand sought service locations. It is essential that we can continue advancing in immunization”, highlights Jean Rodrigues da Silva, Health Secretary of Joinville.

The application of booster doses to the eligible groups is being carried out on a spontaneous demand, without the need for scheduling, at the Centreventos Cau Hansen Immunization Center, from 7:30 am to 10:00 pm, and at the Tupy Immunization Center, from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, until Friday Thursday, 22.

