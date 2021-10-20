La Palma Records Biggest Earthquake Since Volcano Eruption Starts | World

Reproduction / CNN Brazil Cumbre Vieja volcano

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit the region of volcano

Cumbre Vieja

, in La Palma, Spain, on Tuesday night (19th). The tremor was the biggest ever recorded since the beginning of the eruption

of volcano

, which has lasted more than a month.

Since the new tremor, the new eruptive mouth that opened last Friday, south of the main cone, began to emit pyroclasts and ash, reported the Spanish National Geographic Institute.

the lava of Cumbre Vieja

keeps advancing. In new images released by the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), urban areas in the La Laguna neighborhood are threatened. A gas station and a public school were emptied.

O volcano

entered into eruption

on September 19, but is already considered to be in the stability phase. Despite the physical destruction caused – it is estimated that 742 hectares were affected and more than two thousand buildings destroyed – Spain was successful in emergency care and did not record any deaths or injuries as a result of the eruptions.