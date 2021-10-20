Lakers opens NBA season with loss to Warriors

lakers_opens_season_of_nba_with_defeat_for_the_warriors

While many expect the Lakers’ path to be an easy one at the start of the season, a win wouldn’t be a bad thing on the opening of the NBA season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had 67 points, but that wasn’t enough and the Lakers missed their fourth consecutive season debut of the LeBron era, with Stephen Curry and the Warriors reeling late in the game to win 121-114.

The Lakers led the game at the end of each of the first three periods, but the team’s defense was poor in the last and dragged the offense with it. The Warriors’ trademark ball movement easily found the Lakers defense’s weaknesses once again.

On Russell Westbrook’s Lakers debut, it was Curry who made up for an uncharacteristically horrible night of shooting with his eighth career triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Warriors also beat the Lakers on rebounds 50-45, despite being a smaller team.

LeBron and Davis looked healthy and rested from the start, as they combined 20 of the Lakers’ first 25 points, including three LeBron 3-balls. Davis finished on 33 points with 15-26 shooting, while LeBron ended the night with 34 on 13-23 and 5-11 from the three-point line.

The differential of the match came with the Warriors reserve bench, as the Lakers unit was down, without Ariza, THT, Nunn and Ellington. And although Rajon Rondo quickly remembered what it was like to play Davis, it wasn’t enough, with the team trailing 55-29.

Frank Vogel was forced to experiment with some unconventional lineups that helped the Warriors stay in the game in the second half. Westbrook did not do well, missing his first six shots before finally making a layup midway through the second period. He is clearly still in the process of adjusting with his new team, and finished the game with just 8 points and a 3-12 advantage.

The Lakers now have two days off, before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday at the Staples Center for a first-round rematch of last year’s playoffs at the Western Conference.

