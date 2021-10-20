Lakers releases extensive injury list for debut against Warriors

nba_lakers_divulga_list_extensa_de_lesionados_para_estreia_contra_o_warriors

The Lakers released their injury report for their regular season opener against the Golden State Warriors this Tuesday at 11 pm.

According to Lakers coach Frank Vogel, point guard Wayne Ellington will not play in the game.

However, it appears that both point guard Kendrick Nunn and point guard Malik Monk have a chance of getting on the court, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

In addition to Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza are left out for having undergone surgery in recent weeks. THT is expected to return in November, while Ariza is only in December.

Vogel reveals how he will use LeBron, Davis and Westbrook in the Lakers

Coach Frank Vogel has already made it clear that the Lakers’ “Big 3” will have its minutes well monitored throughout the season. Davis is an injury prone player coming from a very difficult season. Russell Westbrook, despite his vitality, is no longer a boy and is entering his 14th season. And although LeBron James seems relentless, he’s coming off an injury season and heading into his 19th season.

According to reporter Mike Trudell, Vogel plans to play LeBron like much of what we’ve seen in the past two seasons.

“Frank Vogel said he expects LeBron James to play around 34 minutes per game. Last year he averaged 33.4 and last year he averaged 34.6.”

Last season we saw James play the entire first period and rest half of the second. This season’s plan shouldn’t be too different. But anyway, it looks like the Lakers coaching staff will be more careful this year.

In relation to Westbrook, the plans are not very different.

“I asked Vogel about the minute strategy for Russell Westbrook (who played 36.4 minutes per game last season at Wizards), and he said he expects Russ, AD and LeBron to play just over 30.”

From the looks of it, Davis is the most likely to be on the court this season.

“Davis averaged 32.3 minutes last season, after playing 34.4 in 2019-20. It looks like the ideal for this season is the second mark of 34.4.”

Although Davis is a younger guy than Russ and LeBron, he is perhaps more prone to injury than the more veterans. Still, with Davis healthy and stronger, Vogel needs to make the most of the player on the court, in the mindset of never sacrificing his key players too much.

Based on Vogel’s statements, it seems that we will always have two of the “Big 3” on court at the same time and often the complete trio.

The Lakers have a lot of weapons to play with and will use them to the best of their ability, while resting and watching your minutes. Contrary to what many say about the cast being advanced in age, all these players have never had help as they will now.

Follow Lakers Brazil!

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook