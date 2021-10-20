Lakers uniforms for the 2021-22 NBA season

os_uniforms_do_lakers_para_a_season_2021-22_da_nba

The Lakers are about to make their debut in the 2021-22 NBA season, which means the team will have a number of uniforms to play in their games.

The Lakers have already worn some of them in preseason, but the City Edition uniform is among those that haven’t been revealed yet, despite a model being leaked onto the internet a few months ago.

So far, there are three of them officially known: the Association, the Icon and the Statement Edition.

The Lakers will no longer have the Wish logo on their shirt. Instead, the team struck a strong sponsorship deal worth $100 million over the next five years with Korean food company Bibigo, which will have a patch on his right shoulder.

Here are the Lakers uniforms for the 2021-22 season.

Association Edition

Icon Edition

Statement Edition

City Edition

Although they have not been officially revealed, but most likely this montage shows how the City Edition uniform used by the team this season should be.

