Larissa Manoela releases the single Me Leave a Milhão and talks about adulthood

Two years after the release of the album “Além do Tempo” (2019), Larissa Manoela is preparing — while recording the next 6 pm TV Globo soap opera, “Além da Ilusão” — for her return to music. The artist, who turns 21 in December, will release the single “Me Leave a Milhão” next Thursday (21), and will bring a new album with 10 tracks for 2022.

In conversation with journalists, in which splash was present, Larissa explained that the new musical phase will mark the revelation of who is the “adult artist” on stage, and said she “abandoned the rose” for something she defines as “dendé”.

We’ll see the sexiest adult Lari in clips. I have a little bit of that in my attitude and personality. I find it interesting when we put on an outfit, look in the mirror and see something cool. I’m not a child anymore, I’m about to turn 21. Every day I look at myself, take pictures and think about the ‘card’. I look in the mirror and say: you are amazing. I’m expecting a ‘Wow’. I think people will be surprised to see maturity.

Larissa Manoela talks about her parents’ ‘pitacos’ in music Image: Raphael Mateo / Publicity

Larissa Manoela, who was recently seen in an atmosphere of romance with actor André Luiz Frambach, said she doesn’t feel like getting into a relationship at the moment. Eager with music and television releases, she is focused on her career:

This is the best phase I’ve ever been through. I am happy and fulfilled. I look at what I planted back there and see myself harvesting today. I dedicate myself to what is a priority, my family and work. I don’t feel the need to engage in a relationship. It might come up at some point, without my waiting, but I’m not looking for it. I’m focused on other things that already belong to me.

Larissa Manoela launches single and talks about inspirations Image: Raphael Mateo / Publicity

Managed by her parents, Silvana Taques and Gilberto Elias, the artist emphasizes that all her works are approved by the family. Larissa delivers that her mother observes if the lyrics of her songs are appropriate for the fans.

My mother is always attentive to the lyrics. As a good pedagogue and teacher, she realizes if Portuguese is correct. Be careful with the fans, with the parents, and with what she wanted me to hear when I was a little girl, thinking about my little fans.

Focused on pop with a reggaeton touch, Larissa Manoela is considering the opportunity to move through other rhythms in music. She cites Justin Bieber, who released a gospel EP, to set an example of what he can also follow in his career:

I showed Justin’s gospel album to my dad and he was thrilled. I see him as a great inspiration. He’s pop and at one point made an album to talk about God. I also want to go to this different universe from the one I’m living now.

The video for “Me Leave a Milhão”, which will also be released on Thursday (21), was directed by Mess Santos, and features Larissa Manoela with a reddish look, before darkening her hair tone for the TV Globo soap opera .