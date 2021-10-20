Lazio employee makes a fascist gesture and drives fans crazy

Spaniard Juan Bernabè, eagle trainer for the Lazio soccer team, gave a fascist salute to the fans.

After a match for the Italian championship at the Olympic stadium, he encouraged fans with the gesture.

The Lazio team is considered the most fascist in the world.

Read too:

1. Isaac Alcolumbre arrested by the PF on charges of international drug trafficking

2. Poconarista governor of Tocantins is removed on suspicion of corruption

3. Black writer reports racism over dinner at a fancy restaurant

Fans are famous for singing racist chants and idolize a player who celebrated a victory by making a gesture immortalized by Benito Mussolini.

In 2020, Romanian defender Stefan Radu celebrated a goal with the same greeting as Bernabè.

See below the Lazio fans going crazy with the fascist gesture:

Juan Bernabè, Spanish eagle trainer from Lazio, filmed giving the fascist salute to fans at the Olímpico. This fact is already generating reactions in the political world and in the Jewish community in Italy. pic.twitter.com/0pWtKTXoOw — Leonardo Bertozzi (@lbertozzi) October 20, 2021

In October 2019, Celtic and Lazio faced each other in Glasgow on the third day of the Europa League group stage.

The victory was for the Scottish team 2-1, but the score was less on that glorious afternoon.

Before the clash, Italian fans paraded through the city flaunting slogans and offering fascist salutes, something that has become a hallmark of the mob as they follow the club across Europe.

They are the Bota’s protobolsominions, equally ignorant, violent, noisy, closeted and rough.

Celtic fans responded brilliantly.

When the Italian team’s players took the field, the Scots unfurled several gigantic flags in honor of dictator Benito Mussolini, patron of the brindle.

One showed Mussolini hanging upside down, a scene from the lynching of him and his lover Clara Petacci in Milan in 1945.

“Follow your leader,” it read.

Another banner read “Lazio vaffanculo” (Lazio VTNC).

That’s how it’s done.