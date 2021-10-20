LBFF 2021: B4, Fluxo, Corinthians and Vivo Keyd break records | free fire

+ LBFF 2021: Brabo da Galera voting is open; how to vote

1 of 1 Fluxo Players at LBFF Studio 6 — Photo: Bruno Alvares & Jéssica Liar/Garena Fluxo Players at the LBFF Studio 6 — Photo: Bruno Alvares & Jéssica Liar/Garena

Among the LBFF 6 finalists, Corinthians and Vivo Keyd became the only teams that advanced to all the finals since the beginning of the competition’s new format, which began in the third edition. Vivo Keyd, by the way, is the current Brazilian champion. Previously, in LBFF 1, the winner was defined by running points. At the beginning of this edition, FURIA had also gone through all the decisive phases, but this time, it ended up relegated and did not make it to the final.

On Saturday, Fluxo became the Booyahs record holder! in the same edition of the Brazilian League of Free Fire. The team founded by Bruno “Nobru” and Lucio “Cerol” reached 14 victories. Before that, LOUD appeared as the team with the most Booyahs! in the same competition, achieving 13 wins in LBFF 1.

Finally, B4’s nearly flawless campaign saw the team earn the highest score in the regular phase since Garena’s changes in the first edition of the LBFF. With 789 points from 72 takedowns, the team advanced sovereignly to the final of LBFF 6 and surpassed the 761 points conquered by Santos in the penultimate edition.